'The Late Show' is on summer break: Here's why
Stephen Colbert's The Late Show is on its usual summer break—new episodes pick back up September 5, but for now, CBS is airing reruns with big-name guests like George Clooney and Bad Bunny.
If you're missing the show, you're not alone.
Colbert's last episode airs in May 2026
Colbert announced last month that the show will wrap up after the 2025-2026 season, with the final episode airing in May 2026.
CBS says it's a financial decision—not about ratings or content—and plans to retire the whole franchise.
Colbert's next act at CBS
Colbert isn't disappearing: he'll pop up as a fictional late-night host in season three of CBS's quirky crime comedy Elsbeth.
It seems he's already preparing for his next act within CBS.