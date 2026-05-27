When, where to watch Shilpa Shetty's new cooking show
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is returning to the non-fiction digital space with a new cooking reality show titled Maa Hai Na. The series will premiere on Hindi ZEE5 on June 12. The show features Gen Z celebrities teaming up with their mothers for emotional and entertaining kitchen challenges.
Show format
More about the show
The 10-episode series, produced by Lil Frodo Productions, combines cooking tasks with emotional and funny family moments. It focuses on the bond between celebrity children and their mothers, highlighting the clash between Gen Z lifestyles and traditional family cooking. The kitchen will become a hub as these celebrity kids work with their mothers to prepare different dishes.
Cast details
Celebrity lineup of the show
The show features several well-known personalities with their mothers. The lineup includes Sunita Ahuja and her daughter Tina Ahuja, television actor Urvashi Dholakia with her son Kshitij Dholakia, social media personality Tanya Mittal with her mother Sunita Mittal, MTV star Gullu, and food influencer Shahida Ansari. Comedians Ali Asgar and Gaurav Kapoor will also add humor to the episodes.