Shilpa Shinde is back as Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0'
Entertainment
Shilpa Shinde is making her much-awaited return as the original Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0.'
After leaving the show years ago over creative differences, she's rejoining the cast for a sequel that premiered on &TV (premiere date not specified in the source) and is set to stream on ZEE5.
What's new this time?
The gang moves to Ghunghatganj, a town with plenty of secrets and a dash of supernatural chaos.
Expect classic comedy with some spooky twists—think an odd-looking statue whose saree slips off.
Plus, there's a new character who brings even more intrigue to the mix.
And yes, fans can look forward to hearing Shilpa say her iconic "Sahi Pakde Hain" once again!