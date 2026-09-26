Shinde accused of assaulting Pune doctor over ₹5L promotion demand
Entertainment
Divya Shinde, known from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, has been accused of attacking Dr. Vidyadhar Gaikwad in Pune.
On September 24, police say Shinde and seven others entered Gaikwad's home, demanded ₹5 lakh for event promotion, and assaulted him, even though he pleaded for mercy due to his paralysis.
They also took his car when they didn't get the money.
Amit Shete leads Kalepadal probe
Police at Kalepadal Station have registered a case against all nine people involved.
The investigation is being led by Assistant Police Inspector Amit Shete.