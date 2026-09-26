Shinde accused of assaulting Pune doctor over ₹5L promotion demand

Divya Shinde, known from Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6, has been accused of attacking Dr. Vidyadhar Gaikwad in Pune.

On September 24, police say Shinde and seven others entered Gaikwad's home, demanded ₹5 lakh for event promotion, and assaulted him, even though he pleaded for mercy due to his paralysis.

They also took his car when they didn't get the money.