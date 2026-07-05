Shinde admits false harassment charges, joins 'Lock Upp Season Two'
Shilpa Shinde, known for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, just joined Lock Upp Season Two as its first wild card contestant.
Her entry comes right after she openly admitted on a podcast that she filed false sexual harassment charges against producer Sanjay Kohli back in 2017 due to legal pressure, a confession that's sparked a lot of online backlash.
In her intro video, Shilpa teased, "Their rule will only continue until someone from the outside sets foot inside," hinting she's ready to stir things up.
Iyer exits 'Lock Upp Season Two'
Lock Upp two is already buzzing with drama: its first elimination saw Shrestha Iyer leave, while Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover survived.
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show features 15 contestants battling it out, now with Shilpa's arrival raising the stakes even higher.