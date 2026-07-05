Shinde admits false harassment charges, joins 'Lock Upp Season Two' Entertainment Jul 05, 2026

Shilpa Shinde, known for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, just joined Lock Upp Season Two as its first wild card contestant.

Her entry comes right after she openly admitted on a podcast that she filed false sexual harassment charges against producer Sanjay Kohli back in 2017 due to legal pressure, a confession that's sparked a lot of online backlash.

In her intro video, Shilpa teased, "Their rule will only continue until someone from the outside sets foot inside," hinting she's ready to stir things up.