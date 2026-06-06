Shinde admits false harassment complaint against Kohli citing contract issues
Entertainment
TV actor Shilpa Shinde, from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has openly admitted she filed a false sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli.
She shared in a recent chat with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa that her decision was driven by unresolved contract issues, not actual harassment, sparking major criticism across the industry.
Shinde defends FIR, workers association alarmed
On June 6, 2026, Shinde posted an Instagram reel asking people to check her FIR and insisting both sides deserve to be heard.
She said Tit for tat hota hai, explaining her actions were a response to her situation.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association called her confession a serious concern for Bollywood and TV.