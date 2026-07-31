'I'm impressed': Ramanand Sagar's grandson approves of 'Ramayana' trailer
What's the story
The trailer for Namit Malhotra's upcoming film Ramayana has been met with widespread acclaim. Among its admirers is Shiv Sagar, the grandson of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, who is known for his iconic TV adaptation of the epic. In a recent interview, Sagar shared his thoughts on the trailer and how it exceeded his expectations.
Positive review
'Thought Yash looked brilliant as Ravana'
Sagar said, per Bollywood Hungama, "I quite liked it, to be honest. In the earlier promotional asset, I felt that the quality of the graphics did not match the scale of the budget."
"However, after watching the trailer and seeing the ensemble cast, I am impressed. I thought Yash looked brilliant as Ravana. Sai Pallavi, too, suits the character of Sita, especially in the way she speaks and articulates herself."
Global aspirations
Sagar lauded makers' global approach
Sagar further praised the makers for their apparent intention to present the Indian epic to a global audience.
He said, "I assume that they have made it with an international audience in mind. It would be great if the film opens up the global market for Indian mythology, culture and fantasy."
"If they manage to pull it off successfully, it will be wonderful and will benefit Indian cinema as a whole."
Visual elements
'Even the way Pushpak Viman has been conceived...'
Sagar also appreciated the specific visual elements in the trailer. He said, "Even the way Pushpak Viman has been conceived is praiseworthy. I also liked Surpanakha's entry on the tiger chariot."
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Release details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
The two-part film is being made on a grand scale, blending the emotional richness of the ancient epic with cutting-edge visual effects and international production quality.
It is a joint production of Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
Ramayana Part 1 will hit theaters on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027. Both films are set for a global IMAX release.