'I'm impressed': Ramanand Sagar's grandson approves of 'Ramayana' trailer

Sagar said, per Bollywood Hungama, "I quite liked it, to be honest. In the earlier promotional asset, I felt that the quality of the graphics did not match the scale of the budget."

"However, after watching the trailer and seeing the ensemble cast, I am impressed. I thought Yash looked brilliant as Ravana. Sai Pallavi, too, suits the character of Sita, especially in the way she speaks and articulates herself."