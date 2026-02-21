'Not campaign of...misinformation': Shiv Sena leader backs 'Kerala Story 2'

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has defended the upcoming movie The Kerala Story 2 amid a political storm. Speaking to ANI, she said that the film is not a "campaign of misinformation." "The truth is that many girls in Kerala have been converted... This becomes evident when you look at the case study of 32,000 girls... Highlighting this is the aim of this film," she said. "You should look at both sides and understand what is actually happening in Kerala."

Trailer reaction Controversy surrounding the film The trailer of The Kerala Story 2 has sparked a major controversy, with some calling it "brutal truth" and others labeling it "propaganda." The film deals with alleged religious conversion and coercion in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also slammed the film. He wrote on X, "Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt."

Director's response Response to criticism; legal notice Meanwhile, Singh has brushed off Vijayan's criticism, saying, "He has just decided to close his eyes and not accept the truth." The Kerala High Court has recently sent notices to the Central Board of Film Certification, the film's producer, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after biologist Sreedev Namboodiri claimed the film's teaser could incite violence. The next hearing is on February 24.

Advertisement