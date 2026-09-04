'Bigg Boss' fame Shiv Thakare set to make film debut
What's the story
Shiv Thakare, who won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and became a household name with shows like Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and Jhalak Dikkla Jaa 11, is all set to make his film debut. He will be seen in the upcoming Marathi film Raktneeti, directed by Prradip Khairwar, reported Bollywood Hungama. The movie will showcase Thakare in an entirely new avatar as a college student who gets embroiled in crime and politics after a life-altering incident.
Director's journey
Khairwar has worked closely with Ram Gopal Varma
Raktneeti marks Khairwar's debut in Marathi cinema.
He has been a part of the Hindi film industry for 15-20 years, working closely with Ram Gopal Varma on projects like Rakta Charitra, Killing Veerappan, The Attacks of 26/11, and Sarkar 3.
His directorial credits include Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass (2024) and short films Gudgudi, Blind Love, and Haircut.
He has also directed several music videos for T-Series.
Film production
Everything we know about the film
Raktneeti is produced by Khairwar and Shefali Singh Rajput under the banner of Good Idea Films.
The film's script has been penned by Prashant Pandey, who also wrote Varma's Rakta Charitra.
The script and screenplay are currently in progress, with makers planning to start filming around November-December 2026.
The film was recently announced at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.