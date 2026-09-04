'Bigg Boss' fame Shiv Thakare set to make film debut

Raktneeti is produced by Khairwar and Shefali Singh Rajput under the banner of Good Idea Films.

The film's script has been penned by Prashant Pandey, who also wrote Varma's Rakta Charitra.

The script and screenplay are currently in progress, with makers planning to start filming around November-December 2026.

The film was recently announced at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.