Red Sea Film Festival general manager Shivani Pandya resigns

Internal conflict

Baltyour on Pandya Malhotra's exit

Sources suggest that Baltyour's vision for the festival may have conflicted with Malhotra's approach. Baltyour said in his statement, "Shivani has played an important role in the Foundation's journey, working alongside a talented team of Saudi and international professionals to help shape its growth." "We thank her for her contributions and wish her every success in the next chapter of her career," he added.