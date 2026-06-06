Red Sea Film Festival general manager Shivani Pandya resigns
What's the story
Shivani Pandya Malhotra has resigned from her position as the general manager of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival, confirmed Variety. She was instrumental in establishing the event and making it one of the most prestigious festivals in the Arab world over five editions. The festival, held in Jeddah, was founded in 2019 and saw its first edition in 2020 after Saudi Arabia lifted a 35-year ban on commercial cinemas.
Departure announcement
'I leave with immense pride': Malhotra
In a statement, Pandya Malhotra said, "After seven incredible years and five remarkable editions of the Red Sea International Film Festival, I leave with immense pride in everything we have built together." "It has been a privilege to be part of the Foundation's journey from the very beginning and to witness its growth into a globally respected institution," she added.
Gratitude expressed
She thanked everyone involved in the festival
Pandya Malhotra further expressed her gratitude to the leadership, partners, filmmakers, colleagues, and the film community. She said, "I am deeply grateful to our Chairwoman Jomana Al Rashid, CEO Faisal Baltyour, our leadership, partners, filmmakers, colleagues, and the wider film community whose passion and commitment have helped shape this success." "While I am excited about the next chapter, the Red Sea Film Foundation will always hold a very special place in my heart," she added.
Internal conflict
Baltyour on Pandya Malhotra's exit
Sources suggest that Baltyour's vision for the festival may have conflicted with Malhotra's approach. Baltyour said in his statement, "Shivani has played an important role in the Foundation's journey, working alongside a talented team of Saudi and international professionals to help shape its growth." "We thank her for her contributions and wish her every success in the next chapter of her career," he added.
Career highlights
Her experience and recent project
Malhotra has over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Before her stint at the Red Sea Film Festival, she managed the now-defunct Dubai Film Festival. She recently made her foray into film production as an executive producer for Yemeni-Scottish director Sara Ishaq's Yemen-set drama The Station, which premiered to positive reviews at Cannes Critics' Week in May.