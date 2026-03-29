Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' gets new April 10 2026 release
Vignesh Shivan's much-awaited romantic drama, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), finally has a new release date: April 10, 2026.
The film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, has been pushed back several times since its original September 18, 2025 schedule.
Shivan shared the update on Instagram with a lighthearted video featuring music director Anirudh Ravichander and Ranganathan.
'Love Insurance Kompany' avoids Ranganathan clash
The team shifted dates to avoid overlapping with Ranganathan's other movie releases like Dude; he's got quite the streak in Tamil cinema.
LIK also features S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen, with top-notch technical talent like cinematographer Ravivarman and editor Pradeep Ragav on board.
All signs point to this being worth the wait for fans looking forward to something fresh on screen.