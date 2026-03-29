Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' gets new April 10 2026 release

'Love Insurance Kompany' avoids Ranganathan clash

The team shifted dates to avoid overlapping with Ranganathan's other movie releases like Dude; he's got quite the streak in Tamil cinema.

LIK also features S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen, with top-notch technical talent like cinematographer Ravivarman and editor Pradeep Ragav on board.

All signs point to this being worth the wait for fans looking forward to something fresh on screen.