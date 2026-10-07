Shivarajkumar safe after firecracker blast at 'Bail' event in Chitradurga
Entertainment
Kannada star Shivarajkumar had a close call when firecrackers went off unexpectedly as he arrived at a Bail movie event in Chitradurga, Karnataka.
The sudden blast startled fans, but his security team quickly stepped in, and Shivanna was safe.
Shivarajkumar announces 'Bail 2' underway
Not letting the incident faze him, Shivarajkumar stuck around to chat with fans.
He also talked about Bail during the event and dropped some exciting news: < em>Bail two is already in the works.
Plus, he'll be sharing the screen with Rajinikanth soon in Jailer two, releasing October 15.