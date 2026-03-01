Shloka flaunts modern wedding wear at Jodhpur airport
Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani made waves at Jodhpur Airport as they headed to Jodhpur for a wedding, showing off coordinated looks that felt more runway than terminal.
Shloka's gold embroidered jacket with flared palazzos was a modern twist on wedding wear, while Akash matched her vibe in an indigo-blue bandhgala with gold details.
The couple's love story
Shloka, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, married Akash Ambani after a high-profile engagement and pre-wedding celebrations.
The couple now has two kids—Prithvi and Veda.
Shloka's style evolution
Their airport style isn't just about fashion—it shows how young Indian couples are making tradition their own.
Shloka's move away from classic lehengas signals a fresh take on festive dressing, blending comfort with statement-making design.
If you love seeing how the next gen redefines family legacy (and style), this is one to watch.