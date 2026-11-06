Shobana's Kaikesi in 'Ramayana: Part 1' stands out for viewers

Starting out as a child artist from a Malayali family from Kerala, Shobana has picked up National Film Awards for Manichitrathazhu and Mitr, My Friend.

She's also an acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer and was honored with the Padma Bhushan.

On top of that, she runs Kalarpana, a dance school she founded in 1991 that's trained over 600 students, showing just how much she's shaped Indian arts both on screen and off.