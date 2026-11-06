Shobana's Kaikesi in 'Ramayana: Part 1' stands out for viewers
Entertainment
Shobana, a veteran with over 200 films to her name, plays Kaikesi, Ravana's mother, in the newly released Ramayana: Part 1.
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Yash and Ranbir Kapoor, is getting attention for its epic scale and strong performances, with Shobana's role standing out for many viewers.
Actor Shobana Padma Bhushan, Kalarpana founder
Starting out as a child artist from a Malayali family from Kerala, Shobana has picked up National Film Awards for Manichitrathazhu and Mitr, My Friend.
She's also an acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer and was honored with the Padma Bhushan.
On top of that, she runs Kalarpana, a dance school she founded in 1991 that's trained over 600 students, showing just how much she's shaped Indian arts both on screen and off.