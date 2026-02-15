'Sholay' is returning to theaters with this exciting twist

The original uncut climax will be screened

Fans will get to see the original uncut climax that was censored back in 1975. That means you'll finally experience director Ramesh Sippy's full vision—including Thakur's dramatic showdown with Gabbar Singh.

Plus, Sholay isn't just making a comeback; there are plans for animation, games, merch, and even a new movie, with a feature film expected to be announced by mid-2026.

So if you love iconic cinema or just want to see what all the hype is about—this re-release could be your chance.