'Sholay' screens in 4K at Royal Albert Hall Oct 10
Bollywood classic Sholay is getting a fresh 4K makeover and will be screened at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 10.
As part of the Films in Concert series, you'll get to experience RD Burman's legendary soundtrack played live by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, led by Melvin Tay.
Sippy says 'Sholay' shown as intended
This special version, Sholay: The Final Cut, brings back footage that was cut by Indian censors way back in 1975.
It'll be shown in Hindi with English subtitles on a huge HD screen.
Shehzad Sippy from Sippy Films says it's all about letting fans see Sholay as it was meant to be.
'Sholay' remains 1975 cultural icon
Released in 1975, Sholay remains a cultural icon thanks to its gripping story, unforgettable characters, and timeless songs like Yeh Dosti and Mehbooba Mehbooba.
Matt Todd, director of programming at the Royal Albert Hall, calls this event "incredibly exciting" of Bollywood history.