'Bridgerton' creator Shonda Rhimes renews Netflix deal

The decision to renew Rhimes's deal with Netflix is reportedly a strategic move, considering the immense success of Bridgerton.

The franchise has reportedly amassed 610 million views since early 2023.

The first season of the Regency drama is Netflix's seventh most popular show ever, while its third season ranks 10th.

This renewal also comes after Netflix lost several key creators behind its other top hits, such as Stranger Things and Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.