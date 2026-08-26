'Bridgerton' creator Shonda Rhimes renews Netflix deal
What's the story
Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer behind the hit series Bridgerton, has renewed her overall deal with Netflix, reported Deadline. The five-year agreement will see Rhimes and her production company Shondaland continue to exclusively create and produce series, films, and games for the streaming giant. The deal also covers merchandise and live events related to these projects. This renewal comes five years after she signed her previous contract with Netflix.
Success streak
'Bridgerton's success drove the renewal
The decision to renew Rhimes's deal with Netflix is reportedly a strategic move, considering the immense success of Bridgerton.
The franchise has reportedly amassed 610 million views since early 2023.
The first season of the Regency drama is Netflix's seventh most popular show ever, while its third season ranks 10th.
This renewal also comes after Netflix lost several key creators behind its other top hits, such as Stranger Things and Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Upcoming productions
Meanwhile, 'Bridgerton' Season 5 is in production
The fifth season of Bridgerton is currently being filmed in London, where Netflix has built a studio complex for Rhimes.
This season will focus on the introverted Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).
There are also talks of other Bridgerton-related projects, including a prequel centered on Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell in the main series.
Diverse storytelling
Other projects under Rhimes's banner
Apart from Bridgerton, Rhimes has produced several other series for Netflix.
These include the limited series Inventing Anna, inspired by the life of Anna Sorokin aka Anna Delvey, and The Residence, a murder mystery drama led by Uzo Aduba.
Netflix will also continue to support Shondaland's inclusion initiatives like the Ladder Program under this renewed deal.