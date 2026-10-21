Shooters planned attack on Khan's Bandra home before Juhu shooting
Entertainment
Before the attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai in 2026, the shooters had actually planned to go after Salman Khan at his Bandra home.
But when they saw too many police officers around, they switched targets and ended up injuring Shroff's driver and a bystander in Juhu.
Delhi arrests 7, Mumbai files case
Delhi Police's Special Cell quickly arrested four suspects linked to an international gangster, while three more, Rehan, connected to Anil Pandit, were caught trying to escape by train.
Mumbai Police have registered a case under attempted murder provisions and the Arms Act, and investigations are still ongoing.