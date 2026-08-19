Tupac Shakur murder trial: Shooting erupts outside courthouse 

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received multiple calls around 1:00pm about shots reportedly heard inside a business on Casino Center Boulevard.

Officers who responded to the scene were unable to find any victims or confirm the location of the shooting.

A source told PEOPLE that "there was no one critically injured, at least at the moment."

This happened right after Shakur's siblings, Sekyiwa and Mopreme, left during the lunch break.

The police response did not disrupt Davis's trial proceedings.