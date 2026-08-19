Tupac Shakur murder trial: Shooting erupts outside courthouse
What's the story
A shooting incident reportedly occurred outside a Las Vegas courthouse on Tuesday, August 18, just as the family of late rapper Tupac Shakur was leaving for lunch. The incident took place during the second day of Duane "Keffe D" Davis's trial. Davis is accused of orchestrating Shakur's 1996 murder in retaliation for an earlier altercation involving Shakur's entourage and his nephew Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson at the MGM Grand casino.
Incident details
Details on the shooting incident
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received multiple calls around 1:00pm about shots reportedly heard inside a business on Casino Center Boulevard.
Officers who responded to the scene were unable to find any victims or confirm the location of the shooting.
A source told PEOPLE that "there was no one critically injured, at least at the moment."
This happened right after Shakur's siblings, Sekyiwa and Mopreme, left during the lunch break.
The police response did not disrupt Davis's trial proceedings.
Testimony details
Witness testimony about suspect vehicle
Former Las Vegas police officer Dean O'Kelley testified about finding several cartridges on the street at the scene of the shooting in 1996.
He also recalled receiving reports that the suspect's vehicle was a white Cadillac possibly occupied by four Black men.
O'Kelley said he checked areas he used to patrol while working in the police gang unit for this vehicle.
Reportedly, the vehicle carried Davis, Anderson, and two other men. Davis is not accused of pulling the trigger.
Family's return
Shakur's family returned to court for Davis's trial
Despite the shooting incident, Shakur's family returned to the courthouse to hear testimony from James McDonald, a former associate of hip-hop mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, and Reggie Wright Jr., who was head of security for Death Row Records at the time of Shakur's death.
Both men testified about their knowledge of the events surrounding the shooting and people connected to Death Row Records.
Davis is charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with Shakur's death.