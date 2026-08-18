Tupac murder trial begins with explosive testimony
What's the story
The trial of Duane Keffe D Davis, the alleged mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murder, began recently. On the first day, prosecutors painted Davis as a vengeful former gang leader who orchestrated the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur. Despite not pulling the trigger himself, Davis allegedly planned Shakur's killing in retaliation for his nephew Orlando Anderson's beating. The case has remained unsolved for nearly three decades due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses.
Defense strategy
Defense slams prosecution's case, calls it 'fiction'
Davis's attorneys have dismissed the prosecution's narrative as "fiction," arguing that the case is based on a flawed investigation.
They questioned why no arrests were made for nearly three decades and demanded to know what evidence exists after 30 years.
The defense also pointed out missing police reports, disputed evidence, and "biased, sloppy and incomplete" detective work.
They alleged prosecutors relied on "unreliable people with criminal records, financial motivations and inconsistent statements."
Witness account
First witness recalls Tupac's final moments
The first witness for the prosecution was Garry Dale, a former officer with Las Vegas's Metropolitan Police Department.
He testified about riding in an ambulance with Shakur after he was shot.
Despite being injured, Shakur refused to provide any information about the shooting or who had attacked him.
"We'll take care of it," Shakur said, according to Dale's testimony.
Shooting details
Prosecutors allege Davis was the 'on-ground' commander
Prosecutors believe Davis, a former leader of the South Side Compton Crips street gang, was the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of Shakur.
They allege he obtained a gun and arranged two vehicles to drive to a Las Vegas club.
One of these cars was a white Cadillac with three other men, including Anderson. They decided to confront Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion Suge Knight after spotting them in their vehicle.
Eyewitness account
Eyewitness recalls the terrifying moments
Ingrid Stokes, an eyewitness on the night of the shooting, testified that she and her friends were driving around Las Vegas when they encountered Knight and Shakur.
They followed them to a club but noticed a car behind them trying to get in front.
"We were head down, taking our seat belts off when we heard the gunshots," Stokes testified. "All hell broke loose."