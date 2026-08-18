Tupac murder trial begins with explosive testimony

Davis's attorneys have dismissed the prosecution's narrative as "fiction," arguing that the case is based on a flawed investigation.

They questioned why no arrests were made for nearly three decades and demanded to know what evidence exists after 30 years.

The defense also pointed out missing police reports, disputed evidence, and "biased, sloppy and incomplete" detective work.

They alleged prosecutors relied on "unreliable people with criminal records, financial motivations and inconsistent statements."