'Aashram 4': Bobby Deol-Prakash Jha's team wraps shoot
What's the story
The shooting for the fourth season of Ek Badnaam... Aashram has been completed, announced Prakash Jha Productions and actor Bobby Deol on social media. The announcement was made on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes photo featuring director Prakash Jha, Deol, and other crew members on set. The post also celebrated the completion of filming with the message "It's a Wrap!"
Celebration post
'A journey filled with passion, teamwork, and unforgettable memories'
The Instagram post read, "And that's a wrap on Aashram Season 4! A journey filled with passion, teamwork and unforgettable memories. Here's to the amazing team behind every frame!"
The post also tagged MX Player by Prime Video and several cast members such as Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tridha Choudhury, Parinitaa Seth, Sachin Shroff, Nitu Chandra Srivastava, among others.
Series synopsis
What's the 'Aashram' series about?
The Aashram series, directed by Jha, stars Deol as Baba Nirala, a self-proclaimed godman who builds a powerful empire by exploiting politics, crime, and blind faith.
The show delves into the dark secrets surrounding his rise to power and the influence he wields over his followers.
With the shooting now wrapped up, Ek Badnaam... Aashram S04 will soon stream on MX Player by Prime Video. The makers have not shared a release date in the wrap announcement.