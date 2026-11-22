The Aashram series, directed by Jha, stars Deol as Baba Nirala, a self-proclaimed godman who builds a powerful empire by exploiting politics, crime, and blind faith.

The show delves into the dark secrets surrounding his rise to power and the influence he wields over his followers.

With the shooting now wrapped up, Ek Badnaam... Aashram S04 will soon stream on MX Player by Prime Video. The makers have not shared a release date in the wrap announcement.