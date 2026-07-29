Shorey criticizes abusive NEET protest language, warns defenders are dangerous

Actor Ranvir Shorey has spoken up about the NEET paper-leak protests, criticizing the use of abusive language by some students.

In a recent video, he called out people who defend this behavior for political reasons, warning that it sends the wrong message to young people.

Shorey said, "The people defending this are even more dangerous because they know they are defending the wrong thing... In the process, they are spoiling children by telling them such behavior is acceptable."