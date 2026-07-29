Shorey criticizes abusive NEET protest language, warns defenders are dangerous
Actor Ranvir Shorey has spoken up about the NEET paper-leak protests, criticizing the use of abusive language by some students.
In a recent video, he called out people who defend this behavior for political reasons, warning that it sends the wrong message to young people.
Shorey said, "The people defending this are even more dangerous because they know they are defending the wrong thing... In the process, they are spoiling children by telling them such behavior is acceptable."
Prahlad Joshi named amid anti-paper-leak debate
Shorey also pointed out that encouraging disrespectful protests could backfire: the moment one crosses the line of civility and decency, one is inviting it on oneself.
Meanwhile, after students demanded change over the paper-leak scandal, Prahlad Joshi was named as the new education minister.
The government is now looking at tougher anti-paper-leak laws, but there is heated debate as opposition parties push back against these changes.