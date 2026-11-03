ShortFlicks Entertainment's debut 'Anuranan' finishes shooting, enters postproduction under Maitra
Entertainment
Anuranan, the debut film from ShortFlicks Entertainment, has finished shooting and is now heading into postproduction.
Directed by Suman Maitra, the movie keeps its plot under wraps for now but features a cast including Ishan Mazumder, Bimal Giri, and Dipanwita Nath.
Roy wrote screenplay, team now editing
The screenplay comes from theater artist Ashok Roy (who also serves as associate producer), and Sourav Chakraborty provided the original story idea, with music by Chandrima Chakraborty.
With filming done, the team is focusing on editing and final touches.