7 rounds fired at Ammy Virk's convoy in Canada?
What's the story
Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk was reportedly the target of a drive-by shooting in British Columbia, Canada, on September 5. The incident occurred shortly after his performance at Rogers Forum, with the Abbotsford Police Department confirming that no one was injured. The police are investigating whether a vehicle fire reported minutes later is connected to the shooting.
Incident details
Details of the shooting incident
Around 11:00pm, occupants of a dark-colored SUV reportedly opened fire on a car traveling through the 2500-block of McCallum Road in Abbotsford.
Shortly after, police responded to another report of a vehicle fire in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place, about five kilometers from the shooting site.
An SUV was found completely engulfed in flames, and investigators are now looking into whether these two incidents are related.
Vehicle details
Reports claim Virk was in the targeted vehicle
Local media reported that the targeted vehicle was part of the convoy associated with Virk's concert.
Some reports suggested the vehicle was bulletproof and that Virk and the show's promoter may have been inside.
Indian media later confirmed with organizers that Virk was indeed in the car, described as a Rolls-Royce, during the shooting incident.
Around seven rounds were reportedly fired at this vehicle.
Investigation status
Police seek public help in shooting probe
The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation into this incident.
They have appealed to witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the McCallum Road area between 10:45pm and 11:30pm or from Sunnyside Place between 11:00pm and midnight to come forward.
No arrests have been announced so far, and investigators are still looking into the motive behind this shooting incident.
The cops have not identified occupants of the car or confirmed if Virk was present, citing security concerns.
Family response
No firing, says Virk's father
Meanwhile, if a report by Babushahi Network is to be believed, Virk's father, Kuljit Singh, has denied firing reports.
Speaking to CNN-News18 earlier, Virk had spoken about the security of Punjabi artists and why they prefer to keep their families away from the limelight. He said that it was for their security, and this is their own will as well.