7 rounds fired at Ammy Virk's convoy in Canada?

Around 11:00pm, occupants of a dark-colored SUV reportedly opened fire on a car traveling through the 2500-block of McCallum Road in Abbotsford.

Shortly after, police responded to another report of a vehicle fire in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place, about five kilometers from the shooting site.

An SUV was found completely engulfed in flames, and investigators are now looking into whether these two incidents are related.