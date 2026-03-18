Shots fired at Rohit Shetty's residence, no 1 injured Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

After shots were fired at director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence on February 1, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged celebrities not to panic and said adequate security measures were in place.

Thankfully, no one was hurt (Shetty was at home — reported to be on the seventh floor — and he and his family were unharmed.)