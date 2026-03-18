Shots fired at Rohit Shetty's residence, no 1 injured
Entertainment
After shots were fired at director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence on February 1, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged celebrities not to panic and said adequate security measures were in place.
Thankfully, no one was hurt (Shetty was at home — reported to be on the seventh floor — and he and his family were unharmed.)
Shooting linked to Mumbai gang wars
Authorities believe the shooting is tied to Mumbai gang wars, with a Lawrence Bishnoi associate claiming responsibility and threatening Bollywood figures.
The police have arrested 13 suspects so far, seized weapons and evidence, and stepped up security in the area.
Fadnavis urged celebrities not to panic and said adequate security measures were in place.