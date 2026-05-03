Firing near Kapil's Canada cafe; comedian receives fresh threat: Reports

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly once again threatened comedian and actor Kapil Sharma . In a social media post, the group allegedly claimed responsibility for a shooting incident at Chai Sutta Bar cafe in Surrey, Canada , on Saturday. The cafe is located next to Sharma's outlet, Kap's Cafe . The post directly warned Sharma to "get in line" and not waste their time, or else, he would meet the same fate as the targeted cafe, reported The Times of India.

Threat details 'Get in line or else you will be next' The post, allegedly from a Facebook account named Tyson Bishnoi Jora Sidhu, read, "Kapil Sharma, don't waste our time." "If you don't fall in line, then Kap's Cafe and your Mumbai residence will be targeted next. We won't listen to any recommendations or mediation this time." The message was signed off with hashtags related to the Gogi Maan group and several individuals with "RIP" preceding their names. The authenticity of the post has yet to be verified.

Previous incidents The cafe was attacked thrice in 2025 This is not the first time Sharma's cafe has been targeted. In 2025, the Bishnoi gang had fired shots at Sharma's cafe thrice. The first incident took place on July 10, 2025, just days after Kap's Cafe opened in Surrey. A second attack followed on August 7, 2025, with multiple rounds again fired at the same location. The situation escalated further in mid-October when the cafe was targeted for a third time in four months.

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