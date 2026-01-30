Shraddha resumes shooting for 'Eetha' after toe injury

Film synopsis

'Eetha' explores life of Tamasha icon Vithabai

Spanning five decades from the 1940s to the 1990s, Eetha tells the story of Pandharpur-born Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film explores her rise to stardom, her journey in the world of Tamasha, and the financial challenges she faced later in life. At present, scenes portraying Narayangaonkar in her 40s are being filmed, with Kapoor reportedly undergoing a physical transformation for the role.