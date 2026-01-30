Shraddha resumes shooting for 'Eetha' after toe injury
After a five-week break due to a toe injury, Shraddha Kapoor has resumed shooting for Laxman Utekar's upcoming biopic Eetha. The actor returned to the sets on January 4, following medical advice to rest and recover from her injury sustained in November 2025. The production team is currently filming an elaborate dance scene at Marve Beach in Malad with over 800 background artists, as per Mid-Day.
'Eetha' explores life of Tamasha icon Vithabai
Spanning five decades from the 1940s to the 1990s, Eetha tells the story of Pandharpur-born Tamasha artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film explores her rise to stardom, her journey in the world of Tamasha, and the financial challenges she faced later in life. At present, scenes portraying Narayangaonkar in her 40s are being filmed, with Kapoor reportedly undergoing a physical transformation for the role.
'Eetha' shooting schedule extended to April
After the current shooting leg wraps up, Kapoor will reportedly take a 10-day break for physical preparation. This break will help her get ready for scenes showing Narayangaonkar in her 20s and early 30s. The film's original wrap date was set for February, but has now been pushed to April due to delays caused by Kapoor's injury.