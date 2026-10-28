Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Eetha's trailer to drop soon

In the new poster, Kapoor is seen holding ghungroos, covering half her face.

The caption reads, "Ghungroo jiski pooja aur maye-baap jiske bhagwan, Eetha! Us tufan ka naam."

"#EETHA Trailer Out This Friday (October 30)."

Originally scheduled for an August release, Eetha's official premiere date has been pushed to avoid box office clashes.

The film will now hit theaters on December 4.