Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Eetha's trailer to drop soon
What's the story
Shraddha Kapoor is all set to take over the big screens with the upcoming biopic Eetha. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, tells the story of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Maharashtrian folk, Lavani, and Tamasha artist. Makers revealed the release date for the trailer alongside a new poster on Wednesday.
Release date
'Ghungroo jiski pooja aur...'
In the new poster, Kapoor is seen holding ghungroos, covering half her face.
The caption reads, "Ghungroo jiski pooja aur maye-baap jiske bhagwan, Eetha! Us tufan ka naam."
"#EETHA Trailer Out This Friday (October 30)."
Originally scheduled for an August release, Eetha's official premiere date has been pushed to avoid box office clashes.
The film will now hit theaters on December 4.
Star-studded cast
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Kapoor, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Anant Joshi, and Ulka Gupta in key roles.
The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.
The music for the film has been composed by Ajay-Atul.