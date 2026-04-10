Shraddha to star opposite Vicky? Team 'Mahavatar' eyes fresh pairing

A source told Mid-Day, "Shraddha fits the brief perfectly. The team was keen on someone who brings star value and presence. Plus, the Vicky-Shraddha pairing will be fresh, and the makers are confident this combination will resonate with the audience." Kaushal will play Parashurama in this mythological epic.

Director's next

'Mahavatar' to be Kaushik's next directorial

If Kapoor agrees to the project, it will be Kaushik's next venture. The film is touted as one of the most ambitious projects by the banner. The director has previously worked with Kapoor in films in the Stree franchise. Work on the third installment of Stree is also on. Kapoor has been otherwise busy with sh