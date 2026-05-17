'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj' set for May 29 release

Legal action speeds release, says Thakur

The certification process dragged on despite all paperwork and no-objection certificates from Neem Karoli Baba's family and trusts.

Thanks to legal action, things sped up, with director Sharad Singh Thakur calling it a victory for faith and justice.

The movie features Subodh Bhave, Hiten Tejwani, and Samikssha Bhatnagar, focusing on Neem Karoli Baba's teachings and humanitarian work, a story fans and devotees have been looking forward to.