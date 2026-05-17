'Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj' set for May 29 release
Entertainment
After a long wait, the biopic on Neem Karoli Baba, Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, is officially set to release in theaters on May 29, 2026.
The film was delayed from its original April 24 date because of certification hassles that even led the makers to file a writ petition in the Bombay High Court.
Legal action speeds release, says Thakur
The certification process dragged on despite all paperwork and no-objection certificates from Neem Karoli Baba's family and trusts.
Thanks to legal action, things sped up, with director Sharad Singh Thakur calling it a victory for faith and justice.
The movie features Subodh Bhave, Hiten Tejwani, and Samikssha Bhatnagar, focusing on Neem Karoli Baba's teachings and humanitarian work, a story fans and devotees have been looking forward to.