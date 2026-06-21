'Shrek 5' trailer drops, Donkey leads family to further away Entertainment Jun 21, 2026

Universal Pictures just dropped the first trailer for Shrek 5, and this time, Shrek and Fiona's teenage kids are tagging along for the ride.

Donkey's as enthusiastic as ever, rallying everyone for a trip to Further, Further Away.

The film hits theaters on June 30, 2027.