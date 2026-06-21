'Shrek 5' trailer drops, Donkey leads family to further away
Entertainment
Universal Pictures just dropped the first trailer for Shrek 5, and this time, Shrek and Fiona's teenage kids are tagging along for the ride.
Donkey's as enthusiastic as ever, rallying everyone for a trip to Further, Further Away.
The film hits theaters on June 30, 2027.
Murphy confirms solo Donkey movie
Eddie Murphy (Donkey), Mike Myers (Shrek), and Cameron Diaz (Fiona) return, with Zendaya voicing their daughter Felicia.
Skyler Gisondo and Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez play sons Fergus and Farkle.
Walt Dohrn is directing _ Shrek 5_. Plus, Eddie Murphy confirmed a solo Donkey movie is in the works: expect more laughs with Donkey's dragon family soon!