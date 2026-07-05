Shresta Iyer eliminated from 'Lock Upp 2'
What's the story
Shresta Iyer, the sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, has become the first contestant to be eliminated from Netflix's Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. The news was confirmed by Jailer Farah Khan during an emotional moment on the show. "Although your journey on the show has come to an end, we hope that your journey of coming out of your brother's shadow has just commenced," Khan told Iyer.
Emotional farewell
'That shadow will also stay,' Iyer said
Iyer responded to Khan's statement by saying, "That shadow will also stay. Always. Because I'm proud of it." To which, Khan replied, "It shouldn't act like a shadow but a nurturing shade." Iyer then assured that she would continue working hard to carve her own identity.
Online buzz
Iyer shared a post celebrating her elimination
After her elimination, Iyer shared a video of her celebration with her family on social media. The post was captioned, "Very happy to be back home. right where I truly belong." The video showed her family watching her elimination moment on TV and then celebrating her return at home. Notably, Iyer's brother, Shreyas, was absent from the celebration video. This is likely because he is currently in England for a T20 series against the host nation.
Show journey
Iyer had a major argument on the show
Iyer entered Lock Upp 2 with the intention of creating her own identity. She had a major argument with fellow contestant Yogesh Rawat during her time on the show. Despite her elimination, she made a significant impact on the show and also received best wishes from Riteish Deshmukh, the second Jailer.