Shresta Iyer eliminated from 'Lock Upp 2'

Online buzz

Iyer shared a post celebrating her elimination

After her elimination, Iyer shared a video of her celebration with her family on social media. The post was captioned, "Very happy to be back home. right where I truly belong." The video showed her family watching her elimination moment on TV and then celebrating her return at home. Notably, Iyer's brother, Shreyas, was absent from the celebration video. This is likely because he is currently in England for a T20 series against the host nation.