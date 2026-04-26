Shreya Ghoshal buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for over ₹20cr
What's the story
Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Santacruz West area for ₹20.88 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The purchase was made with her family members, Sarmistha and Bishwajit Ghoshal. This is the third property acquisition by the Ghoshals in just three months, following two luxury apartments in Worli earlier this month for nearly ₹60 crore, reported Hindustan Times.
Property details
Details about the latest acquisition
The newly acquired apartment is situated on a higher floor of the Vaayu building on Sarojini Road. It spans 2,601 sq ft with an additional 299 sq ft balcony, bringing the total usable area to around 2,900 sq ft. The transaction was registered on April 24, and a stamp duty of ₹1.25 crore has been paid. The deal also includes three car parking spaces.
Earlier acquisitions
Earlier purchases in Worli
Ghoshal had earlier bought two apartments in a project named Godrej Trilogy. The first apartment has a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft, along with three car parking spaces. This transaction involved a stamp duty payment of ₹1.78 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000 on April 1. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ghoshal's recent songs include O Ri O Sanwariya (Bhooth Bangla) and Dil Waale Chor (Pati Patni Aur Woh Do).