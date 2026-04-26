The purchase was made with her family members

Shreya Ghoshal buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for over ₹20cr

By Isha Sharma 10:17 am Apr 26, 202610:17 am

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Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Santacruz West area for ₹20.88 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The purchase was made with her family members, Sarmistha and Bishwajit Ghoshal. This is the third property acquisition by the Ghoshals in just three months, following two luxury apartments in Worli earlier this month for nearly ₹60 crore, reported Hindustan Times.