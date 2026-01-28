'Shrinking' Season 3 is back on Apple TV+
Shrinking, the comedy series starring Jason Segel, just dropped its third season on Apple TV.
Kicking off with a one-hour premiere, new episodes will roll out weekly until April 8.
The show follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist who bends the rules to help his clients—and ends up changing his own life along the way.
Who's in it?
This season brings back Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, and Michael Urie.
You'll also see Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Ted McGinley—and guest stars like Brett Goldstein (also co-creator), Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Cobie Smulders, Jeff Daniels, and Michael J. Fox.
Where can you watch?
Season 3 streams only on Apple TV. If you're new to the platform, there's a seven-day free trial to check it out.
The show's already earned critical praise and even snagged Emmy nominations.