'Shrinking' Season 3 is back on Apple TV+ Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Shrinking, the comedy series starring Jason Segel, just dropped its third season on Apple TV.

Kicking off with a one-hour premiere, new episodes will roll out weekly until April 8.

The show follows Jimmy (Segel), a therapist who bends the rules to help his clients—and ends up changing his own life along the way.