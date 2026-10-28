'Sumo Didi' actor Shriyam Bhagnani on 'nepo kid' tag
What's the story
Shriyam Bhagnani, who plays Hetal Dave, India's first and only female professional Sumo wrestler, in the new film Sumo Didi, has spoken out against being called a "nepo kid." In an interview with Variety India, she said, "Since my first project, people have been assuming that I'm getting work because of my family." "There have been a lot of questions thrown at me about this."
Statement
'I've made it on my own'
Bhagnani is the niece of producer Vashu Bhagnani and cousin of actor Jackky Bhagnani.
She said, "My family has worked for so many years. And if anybody's associating me with my family, it's only a matter of pride."
"But it's not the truth that I've received help. I've made it on my own," she added.
Career transition
She had to give up tennis for studies
Bhagnani also opened up about her own sporting journey.
She revealed that she started playing tennis at the age of four and used to play seven or eight hours a day.
However, she had to step away from the sport due to financial constraints in her family.
"I didn't have the funds, so I had to prioritize my studies over tennis," she said.
Aspiration
Bhagnani has manifested playing Sania Mirza on screen
Despite having to give up tennis, Bhagnani's love for the sport remains strong.
She said, "I really love the sport so much that I genuinely have manifested playing Sania Mirza on screen. I even got a nose piercing. I was obsessed."
Sumo Didi, which premiered at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2023, is now streaming on ZEE5.