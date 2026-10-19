Shroff attack in Mumbai prompts security checks near Khan residence
Entertainment
After a shocking attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, where gunmen fired at his car as he left a football stadium, police have ramped up security around Salman Khan's home.
Extra checks are now in place near Galaxy Apartments to keep things safe.
Shroff's driver injured, Bishnoi-linked shooters arrested
Shroff's driver was injured when seven shots were fired, causing chaos.
The shooters, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were caught soon after thanks to quick police teamwork.
This attack is tied to an old feud between the Bishnoi gang and Salman Khan that goes back to the 1998 blackbuck case.
Officials say they are taking this seriously and will act tough against those involved.