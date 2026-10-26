Shroff attackers ditched gun in Surat after police pressure
Entertainment
The group that attacked Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai had planned to return their gun to Delhi, but police pressure forced them to ditch it in Surat, Gujarat, instead.
The four accused, Sumit, Kunal, Radha, and Babita, were acting on instructions after the incident.
Bishnoi gang link, 11 arrested
Turns out, the attackers are tied to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They originally aimed for Salman Khan. After finding it difficult to reach him, they shifted focus toward Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar but switched to Shroff because he was easier to reach.
So far, 11 people have been arrested, and police found voice notes confirming their orders about getting rid of the weapons.