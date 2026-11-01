Shroff car attack in Mumbai reveals Pandit's alleged 25-30 accounts
Entertainment
After shots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, police found that Anil Pandit allegedly ran 25 to 30 bank accounts to hide the money trail.
The attackers used several digital payment apps, making it tricky for investigators to trace how the operation was funded, especially when it came to buying the motorcycle used in the attack.
Amar Mundeliya arrested, Anil Pandit missing
Amar Mundeliya has been arrested for transferring ₹25,000 to buy the motorcycle used in the attack and is in custody until November 6.
Pandit, who is an alleged operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the prime accused in the firing case, is still missing and might be outside India.
Police are now digging through social media and digital footprints to piece together everyone's role.