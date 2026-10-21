Shroff firing suspects scouted Kapoor home, Mumbai probe widens
Entertainment
The Tiger Shroff firing incident just got bigger: turns out the suspects didn't stop at Shroff.
Police say they also scoped out Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra home, pointing to a wider plot possibly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Now, Mumbai police are digging deeper into how these suspects may have gotten their weapons.
Police arrest 8 including Anil Pandit
So far, eight people have been arrested, including alleged mastermind Anil Pandit.
Three suspects were brought in from Kota and remain in custody as police try to track down more weapons and figure out the motive.
Two women reportedly helped move guns from Amritsar by train, showing just how coordinated this operation was.
Investigators are now working with police from Delhi and Haryana to unravel the network behind these attacks.