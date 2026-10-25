Shroff gives statement to Mumbai Crime Branch after shooting
Actor Tiger Shroff has given his statement to the Mumbai Crime Branch after three assailants opened fire at his car on October 18.
He was heading home from a birthday party when the shots were fired. Shroff escaped with minor injuries, but his driver Firdous was seriously hurt.
Shroff told police he is still in deep shock and cannot think of anyone who would want to harm him.
Three accused remanded to police custody
The three accused have been remanded to police custody until October 28: a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old from Haryana, plus a 22-year-old from Bihar.
Investigators are looking into whether the attack is linked to a claim that the Bishnoi gang wanted revenge for Tiger Shroff's remark about Salman.
For now, all three are in custody while police piece together what happened and why.