Shroff joins Khan and Nayanthara in 'SVC63' directed by Paidipally
Entertainment
Jackie Shroff is now part of Salman Khan's new action film, SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
The movie also stars Tamil superstar Nayanthara, marking her first time sharing the screen with Salman.
Shroff has already started filming his scenes in Mumbai.
Shroff not villain in 'SVC63'
While early buzz hinted that Shroff would be the main villain, he's actually playing a key character who pushes the story forward (the real villains are Rahul Dev, Abhimanyu Singh, and Aravind Swami).
The film is currently shooting big action sequences in Mumbai with hundreds of extras. After this schedule wraps up, the team will head to Europe before SVC63 hits theaters worldwide on Eid 2027.