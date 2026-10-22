Shroff ok after Juhu car shooting, sustained minor injuries
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff is OK after his car was shot at in Juhu on October 18, as confirmed by his mother, Ayesha Shroff.
He wasn't shot, but he sustained minor injuries while he was returning after playing football.
Umesh Chouhan in hospital, 7 arrested
Ayesha visited 35-year-old vlogger Umesh Chouhan, the injured bystander, in the hospital to check on him.
Despite being shaken up, Tiger managed to get his driver to safety.
Police have arrested seven people linked to the shooting, and Tiger's team has asked everyone not to believe or spread rumors about what happened.