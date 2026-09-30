Shroff returns in rural horror 'Kaali Kheti' releasing October 23
Jackie Shroff is back in the spotlight, starring in Kaali Kheti, a new horror film set to release on October 23.
Directed by Imtiyaz Khan, the movie blends eerie supernatural elements with a rural Indian backdrop, exploring family secrets and old legacies.
The first-look poster, featuring a shadowy figure with glowing eyes, has already sparked plenty of curiosity.
Producer Khan's 'Kaali Kheti' teases awakening
Produced by Sana Khan and featuring Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam alongside Shroff, Kaali Kheti stands out for its unique take on agriculture mixed with horror.
The poster's cryptic line: Roshni bujhne na dena, kheti jaagne wali hai ("Do not let the light go out; the fields are about to awaken"), adds an extra layer of suspense for anyone looking for something different this spooky season.