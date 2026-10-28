Shroff returns to 'Lag Jaa Gale' set after shooting incident
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff is set to return to the Lag Jaa Gale set next month, about 10 days after a scary shooting incident on October 18 that injured his driver and a bystander.
Even with the recent attack, Tiger isn't letting it stop him. He's moving forward with filming, though the location will stay secret for safety.
'Lag Jaa Gale' resumes early November
Filming picks up in early November for a crucial 10-day shoot to wrap up Tiger's scenes.
The team, led by director Raj Mehta, is making safety their top priority this time around.
The movie stars Lakshya, Janhvi Kapoor, and Tiger and promises an action-packed story.