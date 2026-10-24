Shroff sells Khar West apartment in Mumbai for ₹9cr
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff just sold his swanky Khar West apartment in Mumbai for ₹9 crore.
He originally bought the ninth-floor flat back in 2018 for ₹7.61 crore, and it comes with plenty of space (over 1,290 square feet) and two covered parking spots.
Shroff nets 1.39cr profit before costs
Since buying it in July 2018, the apartment's value went up by about 18.3%, netting Tiger a profit of approximately ₹1.39 crore before extra costs like stamp duty (which the buyer paid at ₹54 lakh).
This sale also shows that Khar West is still a favorite among luxury home buyers, with demand for high-end properties in Mumbai going strong.