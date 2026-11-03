Shroff shooting incident prompts tightened security, Bachchan and Khan protected

Demand for private security is rising, Ronit Roy, who runs a celebrity security firm, says more stars are asking for stronger protection.

Industry groups like FWICE have said everyone is feeling scared and that everyone has put their personal security on alert.

The All India Senior Workers Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding foolproof security for Bollywood celebrities.

With reports that shooters may have scoped out Salman Khan's and Akshay Kumar's homes too, it's clear that everyone in Bollywood is taking these threats seriously.