Shroff shooting: Radha and accused Babita arrested after Mumbai trip
In the recent Tiger Shroff shooting case, Babita, one of the accused, was reportedly brought to Mumbai by Radha under the guise of a temple visit, according to Babita's family.
Her father shared that he has full faith in the "justice system" and that if his daughter is guilty, then she should be punished.
Radha and Babita were subsequently arrested at the New Delhi Railway Station.
Bishnoi claims Juhu attack on Shroff
The shooting happened in Juhu while Shroff was playing football; two men fired at his car, but he wasn't hurt because one of the attackers' gun jammed.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, citing Shroff's proximity to actor Salman Khan.
Police have arrested several suspects and are investigating connections across multiple cities to figure out the full story behind the attack.