Shroff shot at in Juhu, Mumbai as attacker's gun jammed
Entertainment
Bollywood star Tiger Shroff had a close call in Juhu, Mumbai, when three men on a motorcycle fired at his BMW as he was leaving a football ground.
Video clips show at least four shots were fired, but one attacker's gun jammed right by Shroff's window, possibly saving him from serious harm.
Bishnoi gang claims Shroff attack
Shroff reacted fast, taking control of the car and rushing his injured driver to the hospital, with blood stains visible on the car and the road.
The attack is believed to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility by citing Tiger Shroff's association with actor Salman Khan.
Authorities have promised quick action.