Shroff shot at in Mumbai as Pandit reportedly claims responsibility
Entertainment
Actor Tiger Shroff was shot at in Mumbai on Sunday evening while returning from a football session at a club. Thankfully, he escaped with minor injuries, but his driver was hit in the hand.
Anil Pandit has reportedly claimed that he and Harman Sandhu were responsible for Sunday's shooting.
Police probe Bishnoi links to violence
Anil Pandit has reportedly claimed that he and Harman Sandhu were responsible for Sunday's shooting to boost their standing within the Bishnoi gang.
Police are also looking into their links to other violent incidents this year, including a gym shooting in Delhi and threats against doctors and producers associated with the Punjabi entertainment industry, raising fresh concerns about the gang's activities.