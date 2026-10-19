Shroff survives 5 shots fired near Juhu, left hand injured
Entertainment
Bollywood star Tiger Shroff had a close call in Mumbai's Juhu area after five shots were fired as he left a football club.
Thankfully, he avoided serious harm, but did get injuries to his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass, while his driver was also hurt.
Eknath Shinde assures Shroff family
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger at home to check in on and reassure his family that the government has their back.
He strongly condemned the attack, saying public figures deserve to feel safe and promising action to prevent this kind of violence from making a comeback.
Tiger's mother Ayesha was there during the meeting, and actress Disha Patani later arrived at Shroff's residence, showing support.